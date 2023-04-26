Mikko Rantanen Player Prop Bets: Avalanche vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Rantanen against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.
Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)
Rantanen Season Stats Insights
- Rantanen has averaged 22:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +15).
- In Rantanen's 82 games played this season he's scored in 44 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Rantanen has a point in 58 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 35 times.
- Rantanen has an assist in 37 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
- Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.4%.
Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|10
|105
|Points
|7
|55
|Goals
|5
|50
|Assists
|2
