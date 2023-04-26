Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) and Colorado Rockies (8-17) going head-to-head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 26.

German Marquez (2-1) will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Cleveland Guardians.

Rockies vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rockies have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 5-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (97 total, 3.9 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule