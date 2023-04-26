Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 21 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 69 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 22nd in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .244 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 97 (3.9 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.07 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.456 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' German Marquez (2-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, April 11, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Marquez has three starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies L 9-3 Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians - Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Tommy Henry 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Eric Lauer 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Noah Davis Freddy Peralta

