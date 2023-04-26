Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (11-13) will face off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-17) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs German Marquez - COL (2-1, 4.41 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 4-6 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win six times (31.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won five of 14 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

