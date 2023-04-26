Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (33.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
