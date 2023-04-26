The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (33.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

