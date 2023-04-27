The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs are ahead 3-1 in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-155) against the Lightning (+135).

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-155) Lightning (+135) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have a 41-27 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Toronto has a record of 30-17 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (63.8% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 1-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In Toronto's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In the last 10 games, Lightning's games average 10.4 goals, one goal higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Lightning have the league's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

They have a +28 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

