Bowen Byram will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Byram against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Bowen Byram vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Byram Season Stats Insights

  • Byram's plus-minus this season, in 21:52 per game on the ice, is +7.
  • Byram has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 42 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Byram has a point in 24 of 42 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
  • Byram has an assist in 17 of 42 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
  • Byram has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Byram going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Byram Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
42 Games 10
24 Points 5
10 Goals 1
14 Assists 4

