On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 94th in slugging.
  • Blackmon has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).
  • In 24 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
