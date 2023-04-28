Check out the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently includes three players listed, as the Lakers prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 28 at 10:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Grizzlies took down the Lakers 116-99 on Wednesday. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies to the win with a team-high 33 points. Anthony Davis put up 31 points in the Lakers' loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Shoulder 9.3 2.7 1.5 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

The Lakers have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 118.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.2 points more than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in the league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are scoring 113.7 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points than their season average (116.9).

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220.5

