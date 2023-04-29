Elias Diaz -- .265 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .316.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits six times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5%.
  • In six games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Henry (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.