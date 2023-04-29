Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with 30 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- Bryant enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), including eight multi-hit games (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this year.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
