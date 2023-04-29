Randal Grichuk makes his season debut when the Colorado Rockies battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

In 61.7% of his games last season (87 of 141), Grichuk had a base hit, and in 39 of those games (27.7%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 12.8% of his games in 2022 (18 of 141), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grichuk drove in a run in 42 of 141 games last season (29.8%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.

In 33.3% of his 141 games last season, he scored a run (47 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 66 .307 AVG .205 .338 OBP .257 .513 SLG .326 27 XBH 16 13 HR 6 50 RBI 23 53/12 K/BB 74/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 72 GP 69 53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%) 26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%) 12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%) 27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)