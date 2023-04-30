Bowen Byram will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Byram's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Bowen Byram vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Byram Season Stats Insights

In 42 games this season, Byram has averaged 21:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Byram has scored a goal in nine of 42 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Byram has a point in 24 games this season (out of 42), including multiple points three times.

Byram has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 17 of 42 games played.

Byram's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Byram having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Byram Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 42 Games 11 24 Points 5 10 Goals 1 14 Assists 4

