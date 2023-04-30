Cale Makar Player Prop Bets: Avalanche vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Cale Makar will be on the ice Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on Makar? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Cale Makar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Makar Season Stats Insights
- In 60 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 26:22 on the ice per game.
- Makar has scored a goal in a game 16 times this season over 60 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 43 of 60 games this season, Makar has recorded a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.
- Makar has an assist in 37 of 60 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.
- Makar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.
Makar Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|60
|Games
|12
|66
|Points
|11
|17
|Goals
|4
|49
|Assists
|7
