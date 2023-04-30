Sunday, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 30, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .220.
  • In seven of 17 games this year, Moustakas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Moustakas has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.