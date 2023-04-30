Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for MacKinnon available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 22:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +27).

In 35 of 71 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 59 of 71 games this year, MacKinnon has recorded a point, and 38 of those games included multiple points.

MacKinnon has an assist in 48 of 71 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.

MacKinnon's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 63.6%.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 71 Games 11 111 Points 8 42 Goals 4 69 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.