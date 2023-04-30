On Sunday, April 30, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (8-20) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rockies have +105 odds to win. A 12-run total has been listed in this contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-1, 5.33 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (1-4, 9.28 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

Arizona has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rockies have been victorious in six, or 28.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

