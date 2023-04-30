Ryan McMahon and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is hitting .242 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (18 of 27), with more than one hit four times (14.8%).
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.33 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
