Aaron Gordon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 1
The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Now let's dig into Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|16.3
|15.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.6
|7.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3
|2.8
|PRA
|23.5
|25.9
|25.7
|PR
|21.5
|22.9
|22.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|1
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns
- Gordon is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Suns give up 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.
- The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.
Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/29/2023
|39
|23
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3/31/2023
|36
|26
|8
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1/11/2023
|24
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12/25/2022
|41
|28
|13
|2
|1
|1
|1
