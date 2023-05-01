The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter totaled 11 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 125-107 win versus the Suns.

In this article we will break down Porter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 17 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 6.9 Assists -- 1 1.2 PRA 23.5 23.9 25.1 PR 21.5 22.9 23.9 3PM 2.5 3 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging three per game.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Suns have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

