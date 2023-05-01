The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will match up in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-4) 229 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-4) 229 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and conceding 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
  • These teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

