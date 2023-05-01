The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will match up in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and conceding 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

