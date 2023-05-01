Right now, the Colorado Rockies (10-20) are ranked 28th in the majors (among the bottom half), with odds of +100000 to win the World Series. They are +50000 to win the NL West (fifth in the division).

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +100000 28th (+100000, bet $100 to win $100000) To Win the NL West +50000 - (+50000, bet $100 to win $50000)

Think the Rockies can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Standings Information

The Rockies are 7.5 games behind in the NL West, and 6.0 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Los Angeles Dodgers - 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 1.5 3 San Diego Padres 2 4 San Francisco Giants 5 5 Colorado Rockies 7.5

Rockies Team Stats

The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado's 5.21 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies are 3-1 this season in games when they hit at least two bombs.

Colorado is 3-2 in games this season when it has put up at least five extra-base hits.

The Rockies are 2-6 in the eight games this season when they struck out at least 10 batters.

Colorado has an 8-3 record in games this season when it gives up three or fewer earned runs (11 times).

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies Next Game Information

Rockies Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats C.J. Cron +10000 - - .245/.280/.480 6 HR 16 RBI Kris Bryant +15000 - - .301/.374/.427 3 HR 8 RBI Charlie Blackmon +20000 - - .276/.385/.408 2 HR 8 RBI Ryan McMahon +25000 - - .223/.302/.417 4 HR 14 RBI Ezequiel Tovar +25000 - +5000 .217/.265/.337 1 HR 9 RBI Kyle Freeland - +15000 - 2-3 4.32 ERA 5.7 K/9 German Márquez - +20000 - 2-2 4.95 ERA 7.7 K/9

Load up on officially licensed Rockies gear at Fanatics!

Rockies' Top Players

Charlie Blackmon owns a .276/.385/.408 triple slash this year, with two homers, eight RBI, 13 runs scored, and a 11.1% walk rate.

This season, Elias Diaz is batting .330/.385/.500 with three home runs, 13 RBI, and a 7.3% walk rate.

At the dish, C.J. Cron has posted a .761 OPS, hitting .245/.280/.480 with six doubles, six home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Kris Bryant has a .301 batting average this year to go along with a .374 OBP, three home runs, 11 runs scored and eight RBI.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.