The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .213 with six doubles, a triple and five walks.
  • Tovar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (11.5%).
  • In 26 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In seven games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 26 games so far this year.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
