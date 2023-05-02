Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- hitting .211 with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on May 2 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .219 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Profar has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (17 of 25), with more than one hit four times (16.0%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.
