Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-6)
|208
|-255
|+215
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-5.5)
|207.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-6)
|208
|-250
|+210
|Tipico
|Knicks (-6.5)
|206.5
|-270
|+225
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Knicks average 116.0 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 17.5 more points than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|24.5
|-120
|24.0
|RJ Barrett
|21.5
|-105
|19.6
|Julius Randle
|19.5
|-125
|25.1
|Immanuel Quickley
|14.5
|-125
|14.9
|Obi Toppin
|12.5
|-110
|7.4
