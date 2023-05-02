Tuesday's contest at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (9-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (3-2) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2).

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (115 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.33 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule