How to Watch the Rockies vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rockies Prediction
|Brewers vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 22 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 115 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.480 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- Feltner has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|German Márquez
|Tanner Bibee
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.