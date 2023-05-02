In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 233.7 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.

Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 31.5 -125 29.4 Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -130 17.1 Jordan Poole 12.5 -105 20.4 Draymond Green 8.5 -125 8.5

