C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has six doubles, six home runs and five walks while hitting .245.
- Cron will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (23.1%).
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has an RBI in seven of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty threw three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
