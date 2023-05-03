The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .217 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Tovar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
  • Tovar has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
  • The Brewers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
