Rockies vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Freeland will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
The Brewers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+100). A 12-run over/under is set for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-120
|+100
|12
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-15 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 30 opportunities.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-9
|5-11
|4-7
|6-13
|7-14
|3-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.