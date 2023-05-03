Player prop betting options for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has collected 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He's slashing .276/.385/.408 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 29 hits with six doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.

He has a .330/.385/.500 slash line on the season.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 2 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Eric Lauer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lauer Stats

Eric Lauer (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In five starts, Lauer has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Lauer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 25 3.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Mariners Apr. 19 7.2 4 2 2 4 1 at Padres Apr. 14 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 8 4.0 7 6 6 4 3 at Cubs Apr. 2 5.1 5 2 2 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has four doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (23 total hits).

He's slashing .258/.346/.573 on the year.

Tellez has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.339/.413 on the season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rowdy Tellez, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.