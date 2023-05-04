C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Brewers Player Props
|Rockies vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers
|Rockies vs Brewers Odds
|Rockies vs Brewers Prediction
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .250 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Cron is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has driven home a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.