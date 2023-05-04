Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has six doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .219.

Tovar is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Tovar has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

