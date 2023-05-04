The Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) carry a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Colorado Rockies (11-20), at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-1) to the mound, while Connor Seabold will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.86 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.

He has a 5.27 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .310 against him over his seven appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will send Miley (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 36-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .227.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Miley has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.