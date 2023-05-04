Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ryan McMahon (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%) McMahon has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (33.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miley (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
