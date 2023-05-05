Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 5
Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|13.8
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|4.2
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|2.8
|PRA
|--
|19
|20.8
|PR
|14.5
|15.6
|18
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.
- He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Giving up 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Suns are 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.
Bruce Brown vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|25
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|25
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4/6/2023
|38
|31
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|37
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/11/2023
|25
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/25/2022
|27
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.