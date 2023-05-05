The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
  • Pick OU: Over (225)
  • The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.
  • Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).
  • The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, better than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112.5).
  • This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.
  • Denver takes 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

