In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

These teams rack up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams together give up 224.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 25.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 22.5 -110 20.0 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 13.5 -125 17.4 Bruce Brown 10.5 -110 11.5

