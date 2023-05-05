The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Denver's contests this season is 228.3, 3.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Denver is 45-37-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Nuggets have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Denver has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Denver has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
  • Denver has put together a 38-17 ATS record and a 47-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 18-15 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 7-3 38-44

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.