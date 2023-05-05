Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Friday at Citi Field against Kodai Senga, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +195. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (40%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +195 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 32 chances.

In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 5-11 5-7 7-13 7-14 5-6

