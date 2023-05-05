Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will see Antonio Senzatela starting for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 26 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 134 (4.2 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Senzatela will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Thursday, Aug. 18 last season, when he pitched 1 2/3 innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill

