Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 6
Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.
Below we will dive into Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|19.6
|Rebounds
|14.5
|12.5
|14.6
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.8
|PRA
|41.5
|41
|37
|PR
|38.5
|38.4
|34.2
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors
- Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.
- Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.
Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/4/2023
|33
|11
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/2/2023
|44
|30
|23
|5
|0
|4
|0
|3/5/2023
|38
|39
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|12
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/11/2023
|36
|13
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10/18/2022
|36
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.