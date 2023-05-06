After batting .364 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 32 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 22 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (36.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more.

In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings