After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings