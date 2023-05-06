The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

  • Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grichuk picked up at least one hit 87 times last year in 141 games played (61.7%), including multiple hits on 39 occasions (27.7%).
  • He hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games last year (18 of 141), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grichuk picked up an RBI in 42 out of 141 games last season (29.8%), with two or more RBIz in 19 of those contests (13.5%).
  • In 33.3% of his games last year (47 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 12 (8.5%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 66
.307 AVG .205
.338 OBP .257
.513 SLG .326
27 XBH 16
13 HR 6
50 RBI 23
53/12 K/BB 74/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
72 GP 69
53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%)
26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%)
12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%)
27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.