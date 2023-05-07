Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Mets Player Props
|Rockies vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Mets
|Rockies vs Mets Odds
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has a double and a walk while batting .154.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Wynns has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.