Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Mets Player Props
|Rockies vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Mets
|Rockies vs Mets Odds
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (32.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (9.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.