Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Blackmon has had a hit in 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (32.3%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (9.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

