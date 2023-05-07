The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray tallied 32 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 121-114 loss versus the Suns.

In this article we will dive into Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.7 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 35.5 30.1 34.4 PR 28.5 23.9 28.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.9



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 41 32 6 5 1 1 1 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

