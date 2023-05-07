Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.
- When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Phoenix (24-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.5%) than Denver (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).
- Phoenix's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the league offensively and eighth defensively.
- The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.
- Denver attempts 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.
